Juarez City.- A group of approximately 15 families of the fractionation Southern Villas Yesterday he experienced an eviction by actuaries who came on behalf of a real estate company linked to Infonavit.

According to reports from those affected, this problem has developed in the last two weeks, during which other neighbors were removed from their homes without prior notice.

He eviction It took place between 8 and 10 in the morning, with the intervention of law enforcement, who supported the action of the actuaries.

The properties have been occupied by more than 15 years by these residents, who acknowledge having invaded them but argue that they have tried to reach an agreement with the construction company responsible for the rehabilitation of the area.

During the process, affected residents said, the clerks failed to file formal eviction papers or provide advance notice.

According to testimonies collected, the evictions were carried out under threats of confiscation of belongings from those who did not leave the homes immediately.

Some residents expressed to this medium their willingness to negotiate the acquisition of the properties, pointing out that the real estate company plans to sell the houses at prices that reach up to 1.5 million pesos, which represents an obstacle for those who have lived in the place for more than one year. decade and do not have resources for such amounts.

The residents They said they did not know which construction company would carry out the rehabilitation and sale of the residential homes.

The situation has left at least 50 families in a situation of uncertainty and precarious housing, with some residents without a place to live, depending on the hospitality of relatives while they seek to legally resolve their situation, they stated.

The affected families have also expressed their intention to seek legal advice and have requested the intervention of authorities and the media to make their case visible and seek a viable solution for all those involved.