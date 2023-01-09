extremists who invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília (DF) on Sunday (8.jan.2023) they defecated in one of the STF rooms (Federal Court of Justice). Images of the scene were released on social media and WhatsApp groups.

You acts of vandalism and depredation in Brasilia by right-wing extremists resulted at arrest of 300 people. In a note, the Civil Police of the Federal District said that the prisoners were taken to the PCDF Complex on Sunday (8.jan).

In the images released by the invaders, a man with the Brazilian flag on his back is on top of one of the STF furniture with his pants down.

Ricardo Cappelliintervenor in the security of the DF (Federal District), said that the activities to identify the extremists who invaded The headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasilia were resumed on the morning of this Monday (9.jan.2023). According to him, the situation in the federal capital is under control.

The Civil Police of the DF informed that the 300 detainees “are undergoing a corpus delicti examination at the Institute of Legal Medicine and being identified and heard in the investigation records that investigate the criminal acts that occurred at the Esplanada dos Ministérios”.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) returned to Brasilia early Sunday night (8.jan). Him I was in Araraquarain the interior of São Paulo, where he evaluated the damage caused by the rains in the city.

Upon returning to the federal capital, Lula went straight to the Planalto. He was accompanied by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and ministers. After passing by the headquarters of the Presidency, he went on foot through Praça dos Três Poderes to the headquarters of the Supreme Court.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are mostly people dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claim to be patriots and advocate military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Lula.

before the invasion

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanade. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also performed protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasilia. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.

