Mexico City – Invaders from an irregular settlement known as Tren Maya blocked federal highway 307 yesterday, on the Playa del Carmen-Tulum stretch, affecting tourists heading to the International Airport.

During the blockade with burning tires, there were clashes with officers and shots were fired in the air.

The protest took place after agents from the state prosecutor’s office tried to evict the invaders from the invaded property.

The “parachutists” claim that at least 120 families have been living there for two years and are willing to pay taxes in exchange for being offered legal certainty.

Bernabé Pech Ramírez, general secretary of the Tulum City Council, indicated that the City Council will pay for the medical services of the injured people.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office will suspend the proceedings.

The City Council Secretary regretted the impact on tourists, as he said that the blockade was carried out during “rush hour” for the Tulum International Airport.

“When I first came there were tourists walking around and that is the image we do not want to project, we do not want tourists to get a bad image of Tulum, that is why we came immediately. Fortunately there was a dialogue,” said the official.