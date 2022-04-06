It is a fact that no one will forget what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the 94th edition of the Oscar awards. Since then things have been going very wrong for the actor, and a player of Elden Ring he has sought to capitalize on this whole situation by invading others only to slap them in the face and then walk away. The most interesting thing about the matter is its name.

Someone who calls himself ‘Will Smith‘ on Elden Ring he’s doing just this: he invades other players, slaps them in the face, and then walks out of their world like nothing happened. This clip first went viral on Redditand here you can see for yourself:

As you can see, the invader does nothing more than slap you and then walks away, an action that will undoubtedly cause more laughter than frustration among the players. At this point, it is probably not even just one person, since there may be several users who share these intentions and it will certainly be interesting to know if more cases of these come out in the coming days. See also The Matrix Awakens cinematic gallery

Publisher’s note: The Smith situation definitely got out of hand, and as I mentioned earlier, this will definitely go down in history. Although this Elden Ring thing is fun, the truth is that Smith could lose everything in case the big Hollywood producers decide to cancel the actor.

Via: gamebyte