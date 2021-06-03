The famous creator of Inuyasha has decided to create a official Twitter account to communicate with your fans. He made this announcement with a first tweet with an art from one of his classic series Urusei yatsuru. The fandom of Rumiko Takahashi it has spanned several generations since his first works and it seems that it is far from over.

Now, Inuyasha has returned with its sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon which continues the story, but now told from the eyes of the daughters of Sesshomaru and his brother, respectively. This series is being quite successful, at least, we already have a confirmed second season that we already want to see.

Who is Rumiko Takahashi, creator of Inuyasha?

Rumiko Takahashi She is a Japanese mangaka, she studied chemistry at university. He has created works such as Urusei yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½ and InuYasha among other. It has been awarded by several of them. His first major series to receive an anime adaptation was Urusei yatsura.

His first contact with his audience through Twitter was on May 31, sharing art from Urusei yatsura, over the days he has made more posts regarding his projects, thoughts and more fanarts. She has thanked on multiple occasions the great reception that the internet and her fandom have had with her. So, just wait to see more about Inuyasha.

If you want to know more about Inuyasha, anime, video games and more, we recommend you read:



