From tomorrow, October 12, INU-OH Of Masaaki Yuasa will arrive in Italian cinemas. But where will it be possible to see it? In this article you will find the complete list of cinemas, with relative dates, where it will be possible to find the film we have already told you about in our review.

Inu-Oh – The Space cinemas

12-Oct 18-Oct Rozzano 12-Oct 18-Oct Vimercate 12-Oct 18-Oct Rome Parco de’Medici 12-Oct 18-Oct Pradamano 16-Oct 18-Oct Rome Maderno 16-Oct 18-Oct Florence 16-Oct 18-Oct Lugagnano 16-Oct 18-Oct Turin 16-Oct 18-Oct Beinasco 16-Oct 18-Oct Bologna 16-Oct 18-Oct Casamassima 16-Oct 18-Oct Livorno 16-Oct 18-Oct Beautiful mountain 16-Oct 18-Oct Nola 16-Oct 18-Oct Surbo 16-Oct 18-Oct Quartesolo towers 16-Oct 18-Oct Genoa 16-Oct 18-Oct Guidonia 16-Oct 18-Oct Quatumacciu 16-Oct 18-Oct Cerro Maggiore 16-Oct 18-Oct Corciaro 16-Oct 18-Oct Montesilvano 16-Oct 18-Oct Naples 16-Oct 18-Oct Salerno 16-Oct 18-Oct Parma Campus 16-Oct 18-Oct Silea 16-Oct 18-Oct Limena 16-Oct 18-Oct Livorno

Inu-Oh Independent movie theaters

11-Oct 18-Oct Galliera Bologna 12-Dec 12-Dec Margherita Cuorgnè (TO) 12-Oct 12-Oct Anteo Citylife Milan 12-Oct 18-Oct Iris Messina 12-Oct 18-Oct Massimo Torino 12-Oct 18-Oct Bra Empire 12-Oct 18-Oct Multiplex Vignola Polignano a mare 12-Oct 18-Oct Lumiere multiplex Reggio Calabria 12-Oct 18-Oct Farina Hall Foggia 12-Oct 18-Oct Trajan Terracina 12-Oct 18-Oct Trieste national team 12-Oct 18-Oct Casablanca San Giorgio Ionico 12-Oct 12-Oct Pisa Arsenal 12-Oct / Alcyone Verona 12-Oct 18-Oct Multiplex Onmia Center Prato 12-Oct 18-Oct Multiplex the Befane Rimini 12-Oct 18-Oct Multiplex Giometti Ancona 13-Oct 13-Oct Antaeus Capitol Monza 17-Oct 18-Oct Mazzini Biella 19-Oct 25-Oct Ariston Mondragone 19-Oct / Stensen Florence 24-Oct 24-Oct Truffaut Modena 4-Nov 4-Nov Rosebud Reggio Emilia

Inu-Oh – Confirmed rooms with dates to be confirmed

New Eden — Brescia

— Brescia Star — Grosseto

— Grosseto Visionary — Udine

— Udine Very postmodern — Perugia

— Perugia New Light —Urbino

—Urbino Jade — San Giovanni in Persicato

— San Giovanni in Persicato Zambra — Ortona

— Ortona Saint Louis — Forlì

— Forlì Solaris — Pesaro

— Pesaro Beltrade – Milan

– Milan Prada Foundation – Milan

History – Medieval Japan, Muromachi period (1336-1573). Inu-oh (played by Avu-chansinger of the popular fashion punk band Queen Beein his first foray into dubbing) is a forerunner of modern theatre noh. Born with abnormal physical characteristics, raised outdoors like a dog, he inherited his father’s talent for theater and is able to use his father’s peculiar physical characteristics to dance innovatively. Tomona (voiced by the actor and dancer Mirai Moriyama) is a biwa-playing monk, victim of a curse that left him fatherless and blind. The two meet in the capital Kyoto and begin performing together. With their shows, which break the rules of traditional arts, they become the pop stars of a new era and soon the crowds go crazy for them. What if hip-hop, rock music, and feverish outdoor music festivals had existed in 14th-century Japan?

The screenplay – The story, adapted by the screenwriter Akiko Nogi (The Voice of Sin, I Am A Hero, Unnatural And MIU404), is freely inspired by The Tale of the Heike: The Inu-oh Chapters (2017) by the writer Hideo Furukawaa spin-off taken from his previous work translating the famous book into modern language The Tale of the Heike, a historical novel resulting from orally transmitted stories about the Heike clan. The setting resembles that of the manga Dororo by Osamu Tezuka, but with elements of interesting uniqueness: the bold interpretation of the figure of Inu-oh (literally “King of Dogs”), an enigmatic theatrical performer who actually existed between the 14th and 15th centuries.

The animation and the music – The richly detailed story, the imagery of Yuasa (the most unconventional of anime directors) and the historical context represented a great aesthetic challenge for the entire animation team. The cartoonist Taiyo Matsumoto (Hanaotoko, Tekkonkinkreet, Table tennis, sports manga published in Italy by Hikari editions, No. 5, Takemitsuzamurai, Sunny And Cats of the Louvre, published by Shogakukan) took care of the graphic design of the characters as well as the cover of the original book. The composer Otomo Yoshihide he is the author of the astonishing soundtrack, free and versatile, which transcends classical genres and can quickly move from modern rock ‘n’ roll to orchestral music. He was also responsible for the idea that the best way to work on this film would be to put music before animation.

Source: Double Line