From tomorrow, October 12, INU-OH Of Masaaki Yuasa will arrive in Italian cinemas. But where will it be possible to see it? In this article you will find the complete list of cinemas, with relative dates, where it will be possible to find the film we have already told you about in our review.
Inu-Oh – The Space cinemas
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Rozzano
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Vimercate
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Rome Parco de’Medici
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Pradamano
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Rome Maderno
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Florence
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Lugagnano
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Turin
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Beinasco
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Bologna
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Casamassima
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Livorno
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Beautiful mountain
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Nola
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Surbo
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Quartesolo towers
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Genoa
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Guidonia
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Quatumacciu
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Cerro Maggiore
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Corciaro
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Montesilvano
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Naples
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Salerno
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Parma Campus
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Silea
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Limena
|16-Oct
|18-Oct
|Livorno
Inu-Oh Independent movie theaters
|11-Oct
|18-Oct
|Galliera Bologna
|12-Dec
|12-Dec
|Margherita Cuorgnè (TO)
|12-Oct
|12-Oct
|Anteo Citylife Milan
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Iris Messina
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Massimo Torino
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Bra Empire
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Multiplex Vignola Polignano a mare
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Lumiere multiplex Reggio Calabria
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Farina Hall Foggia
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Trajan Terracina
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Trieste national team
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Casablanca San Giorgio Ionico
|12-Oct
|12-Oct
|Pisa Arsenal
|12-Oct
|/
|Alcyone Verona
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Multiplex Onmia Center Prato
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Multiplex the Befane Rimini
|12-Oct
|18-Oct
|Multiplex Giometti Ancona
|13-Oct
|13-Oct
|Antaeus Capitol Monza
|17-Oct
|18-Oct
|Mazzini Biella
|19-Oct
|25-Oct
|Ariston Mondragone
|19-Oct
|/
|Stensen Florence
|24-Oct
|24-Oct
|Truffaut Modena
|4-Nov
|4-Nov
|Rosebud Reggio Emilia
Inu-Oh – Confirmed rooms with dates to be confirmed
- New Eden — Brescia
- Star — Grosseto
- Visionary — Udine
- Very postmodern — Perugia
- New Light —Urbino
- Jade — San Giovanni in Persicato
- Zambra — Ortona
- Saint Louis — Forlì
- Solaris — Pesaro
- Beltrade – Milan
- Prada Foundation – Milan
History – Medieval Japan, Muromachi period (1336-1573). Inu-oh (played by Avu-chansinger of the popular fashion punk band Queen Beein his first foray into dubbing) is a forerunner of modern theatre noh. Born with abnormal physical characteristics, raised outdoors like a dog, he inherited his father’s talent for theater and is able to use his father’s peculiar physical characteristics to dance innovatively. Tomona (voiced by the actor and dancer Mirai Moriyama) is a biwa-playing monk, victim of a curse that left him fatherless and blind. The two meet in the capital Kyoto and begin performing together. With their shows, which break the rules of traditional arts, they become the pop stars of a new era and soon the crowds go crazy for them. What if hip-hop, rock music, and feverish outdoor music festivals had existed in 14th-century Japan?
The screenplay – The story, adapted by the screenwriter Akiko Nogi (The Voice of Sin, I Am A Hero, Unnatural And MIU404), is freely inspired by The Tale of the Heike: The Inu-oh Chapters (2017) by the writer Hideo Furukawaa spin-off taken from his previous work translating the famous book into modern language The Tale of the Heike, a historical novel resulting from orally transmitted stories about the Heike clan. The setting resembles that of the manga Dororo by Osamu Tezuka, but with elements of interesting uniqueness: the bold interpretation of the figure of Inu-oh (literally “King of Dogs”), an enigmatic theatrical performer who actually existed between the 14th and 15th centuries.
The animation and the music – The richly detailed story, the imagery of Yuasa (the most unconventional of anime directors) and the historical context represented a great aesthetic challenge for the entire animation team. The cartoonist Taiyo Matsumoto (Hanaotoko, Tekkonkinkreet, Table tennis, sports manga published in Italy by Hikari editions, No. 5, Takemitsuzamurai, Sunny And Cats of the Louvre, published by Shogakukan) took care of the graphic design of the characters as well as the cover of the original book. The composer Otomo Yoshihide he is the author of the astonishing soundtrack, free and versatile, which transcends classical genres and can quickly move from modern rock ‘n’ roll to orchestral music. He was also responsible for the idea that the best way to work on this film would be to put music before animation.
Source: Double Line
