The Writing Desk announces the arrival in Italian cinemas of INU-OHanimated feature film by Masaaki Yuasa. The film will be distributed in Italy by Hikari And Double Lineand will be available in theaters starting from next October 12th both in the rooms of The Space than in some independent theaters.

At the cinema from 12 October 2023 distributed by Hikari and Double Line INU-OH by Masaaki Yuasa

Nonconformist. Feverish. Rock. A musical anime with overwhelming strength. A hymn to the freedom of art and life.

Presented in competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival, nominated for the Golden Globe as Best Animated Film 2022

Milan, September 2023 – INU-OHthe fifth feature film by the Japanese animation director Masaaki Yuasacompeting in the section Horizons at the 78th Venice Film Festival and candidate for Golden Globes as Best Animated Film 2022, will be distributed in Italian cinemas from 12 October by Hikari And Double Line.

The work impressed audiences and critics with the elegance of its animations and the strength of its soundtrack. After his 2004 feature film debut with Mind Gamein which he already experiments with the synchrony between images and music, including subsequent works Ride your Wave (2019) and the animated series Devilman CrybabyYuasa presents a souls music like you’ve never seen before: a rock opera destined to leave its mark, shaking the screen with its wonderful and wild “growl”.

History – Medieval Japan, Muromachi period (1336-1573). Inu-oh (played by Avu-chansinger of the popular fashion punk band Queen Beein his first foray into dubbing) is a forerunner of modern theatre noh. Born with abnormal physical characteristics, raised outdoors like a dog, he inherited his father’s talent for theater and is able to use his father’s peculiar physical characteristics to dance innovatively. Tomona (voiced by the actor and dancer Mirai Moriyama) is a biwa-playing monk, victim of a curse that left him fatherless and blind. The two meet in the capital Kyoto and begin performing together. With their shows, which break the rules of traditional arts, they become the pop stars of a new era and soon the crowds go crazy for them. What if hip-hop, rock music, and feverish outdoor music festivals had existed in 14th-century Japan?

The screenplay – The story, adapted by the screenwriter Akiko Nogi (The Voice of Sin, I Am A Hero, Unnatural And MIU404), is freely inspired by The Tale of the Heike: The Inu-oh Chapters (2017) by the writer Hideo Furukawaa spin-off taken from his previous work translating the famous book into modern language The Tale of the Heike, a historical novel resulting from orally transmitted stories about the Heike clan. The setting resembles that of the manga Dororo by Osamu Tezuka, but with elements of interesting uniqueness: the bold interpretation of the figure of Inu-oh (literally “King of Dogs”), an enigmatic theatrical performer who actually existed between the 14th and 15th centuries.

The animation and music – The richly detailed story, the imagery of Yuasa (the most unconventional of anime directors) and the historical context represented a great aesthetic challenge for the entire animation team. The cartoonist Taiyo Matsumoto (Hanaotoko, Tekkonkinkreet, Table tennis, sports manga published in Italy by Hikari editions, No. 5, Takemitsuzamurai, Sunny And Cats of the Louvre, published by Shogakukan) took care of the graphic design of the characters as well as the cover of the original book. The composer Otomo Yoshihide he is the author of the astonishing soundtrack, free and versatile, which transcends classical genres and can quickly move from modern rock ‘n’ roll to orchestral music. He was also responsible for the idea that the best way to work on this film would be to put music before animation.