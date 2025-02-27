The company Intuitive Machines has launching this Wednesday from Florida Your second lunar landing missionwhich carries in its Athena module scientific instruments of the NASA American space agency and another payload of private companies.

The takeoff of the IM-2 mission, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Spacex, occurred at 19:20 EST (00:20 GMT on Thursday) from the Kennedy Space Center.

The idea is to land on March 6 the Athenea module in Mons Mouton, in the Southern Polar Region of the Moon.

To achieve this, it would be the second time that a ship of this company, based in Houston (Texas), arrives at the Moon, after Odysseus, which achieved a soft landing on February 22, 2024.

NASA explained on Wednesday at a press conference that The mission will seek water and other volatile substances that can be available on the lunar surface.

According to NASA, this mission is key within the Artemis program and the Commercial Lunar Load Services program (CLPS), whose objective is to prepare future human missions to the moon and Mars.

One of the most important IM-2 milestones will be the demonstration of the extraction and use of ‘in situ’ resources on the moon.

The mission will display a drill and mass spectrometer to analyze the possible presence of gases and volatiles in the lunar soil in the Mons Mouton region, a plateau in the southern pole of the moon. In addition, a passive laser reflector will be installed that will serve as a permanent reference point for future missions.

Other technologies aboard the module will include a surface communications system and a propelled drone capable of moving through the lunar terrain Through small jumps.

Together with the IM-2 mission, NASA will also launch a probe that will enter lunar orbit with the objective of mapping the distribution of water on the surface of that satellite and analyze its different forms.