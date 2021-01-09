Two days after the violence on the US Capitol, the social network Twitter has decided to permanently ban the outgoing president’s personal account, we learned on Saturday, January 9. Yet it is the tool he used throughout his presidency to bypass traditional media. “After examining the content of recent tweets posted by the @realDonaldTrump account, and in view of the current context, we have made the decision to suspend this account in order to limit the risk of incitement to violence”, Twitter announced.

Donald Trump wants to create his own platform

An exceptional measure for the social network, which points to the responsibility of the former president in the events that occurred Wednesday, January 6 at the Capitol. Donald Trump, for his part, cries out for censorship. The deletion of his account marks the end of a strained relationship with Twitter, which had previously deleted tweets containing statements deemed untrue, during the presidential campaign. He announced that he wanted to create his own platform to communicate.

