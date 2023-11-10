Two citizen beekeepers stressed the importance of establishing special laws and legislation to preserve local bee breeds that are under threat, as a result of irresponsible interference by Asian workers, who entered the market for selling “bee hives of local bee breeds,” and bypassed the correct and ethical methods followed in collecting honey or selling hives. Bees, which may threaten the sustainability of local bees.

They mentioned that the practices followed by intruders to the profession include burning bees in order to obtain honey, which leads to a threat to local species and biodiversity. They also collect wild bees, or “Abutuwaiq,” or the so-called “home bees,” from farms, mountain reserves, and nature reserves. Natural ingredients that contain mangroves and ghaf trees.

In detail, the CEO of the Emirates Beekeepers Company, Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi, stated that national beekeepers face various challenges, but the challenge of Asian workers who entered the market for selling beehives and honey posed a danger and threat to the local bee breeds known as “home bees” and “home bees.” Abu Tuwaiq” and “wild bees”, as these workers practice incorrect methods, with the aim of collecting large quantities of local honey or hives taken from citizen farms and mountain and natural reserves.

He stated that relying on this labor to burn beehives or destroy the brood nest in order to obtain honey, causes the elimination of the second generation of bees in each hive, as each hive contains what is called brood, which is a group of small larvae, indicating that this The irresponsible approach greatly affects the sustainability of local bees, stressing that raising awareness from concerned authorities and issuing decisions commensurate with this phenomenon will limit the depletion of local bee breeds.

Al-Kaabi added that issuing decisions to address this problem by the concerned authorities contributes to a radical solution to some of the challenges facing the citizen beekeeper, such as the decision issued by the concerned authorities to prevent logging, which contributed to preserving the sustainability of local bee breeds and increasing their production, as the violators were illegally logging trees. Samar, Ghaf and Sidr, which are usually found in mountainous and wild areas and citizens’ farms for the purpose of selling them.

He stated that beekeepers appreciate the important value of the Ghaf, Samar and Sidr trees, and are always keen to preserve them, because they represent a valuable heritage for them, and preserve the sustainability of local bees and increase their productivity.

Al-Kaabi continued that the “Emirates Nahali” Company is a conglomerate of 12 Emirati companies specialized in providing the finest types of Emirati and Gulf honey, bee products, and foodstuffs for the local and foreign markets, as Emirati honey is sold in global and local electronic markets, and “Emirates Nahali” also trains new beekeepers. Preparing workshops in schools and universities, in order to transmit the craft to generations with the aim of its continuity.

In addition, beekeeper Ahmed Rashid Al-Hafiti, from the Emirate of Fujairah, said, “The craft of beekeeping was passed down from father to grandfather, and our ancestors taught us the ways of preserving local bee breeds that have a place in our hearts, as they are an integral part of the identity of the people of mountainous regions.”

He pointed out that the beekeeper is keen to follow correct methods and principles in collecting honey or beekeeping, with the aim of preserving it while ensuring the continuity of its production with the finest types of honey, with the aim of using it personally or selling it. However, it was recently noticed that Asian workers are tracking beekeepers in the region, for the purpose of knowing the locations of… The presence of beehives in mountainous areas.

He confirmed that he allowed a number of Asian workers to follow him, thinking that they were just curious, but he was surprised after putting a mark on the hive, which is a well-known custom among the people of the region, lest anyone approach the hive, that they burned the bees by setting the hive on fire instead of anesthetizing them before extracting the honey. In the correct way, by passing smoke over the hive if the bees are aggressive and agitated, to prevent any harm to the bees.

He noted that workers steal bees from mountain reserves and farms, for the purpose of selling them without paying attention to their sustainability or preservation, which must be reduced by establishing special laws and legislation that preserve local bee breeds that are threatened as a result of irresponsible interference.

In addition, the Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asila Al-Mualla, stated the authority’s commitment to protecting the delicate balance of the environmental system in the emirate, by taking steps to achieve this commitment, through the Fujairah Research Center signing memorandums of understanding with the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, the Al-Baha Beekeepers Cooperative Society, and the Emirati beekeepers. This is to enhance research in the field of beekeeping and the preservation of Emirati breeds, in addition to implementing environmentally friendly practices according to a smart strategy and systematic vision that is consistent with the national agenda.

The Authority stated that it seeks to achieve sustainability of resources and preserve their diversity, participate in effective research and development and training on beekeeping, build capabilities and enhance knowledge and skills in practicing sustainable beekeeping, and a shared commitment to preserving local bee species, in order to achieve environmental balance and explore methods and practices that enhance Sustainable and ethical honey production, including implementing agricultural practices that support pollinator communities.

She added that the Authority is a competent environmental authority in the emirate, and anyone who sees any wrongful practices against the local environment and local bee breeds must report these practices via the hotline designated to respond to any report, to take the necessary measures against anyone who violates the laws and requirements.

