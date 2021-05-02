Two intruders infiltrated the royal estate in Great Windsor Park in Berkshire, England, reported Sunday, May 2. REN TV…

It is noted that the incident took place on April 25. The police detained the intruders. They turned out to be a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old girl. According to law enforcement officers, they climbed over the fence and entered the park.

“This is completely unacceptable and makes the queen vulnerable. This is very disturbing and something really needs to be changed, ”said Ken Wharf, Princess Diana’s personal security officer.

The violators were released on bail. An investigation is underway into illegal entry into royal territory.

Earlier on April 19, another incident occurred – the guards mistakenly let a stranger into the territory. She arrived by taxi and introduced herself as Prince Andrew’s fiancée. The woman was arrested 25 minutes later.