The North’s Korean Central News Agency said the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party Central Committee “gave directions to a relevant sector (…) to immediately consider the issue of restarting” all activities that have been temporarily suspended, in what is likely a reference to the long-range ballistic missile program. Range and nuclear weapons.

The agency added that “the hostile policy of the United States and its military threats have reached the line of danger that can no longer be condoned.”

She referred to the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, the deployment of advanced American strategic weapons in the region, and the imposition of independent and United Nations sanctions.

Tensions are rising due to a recent series of missile tests by Pyongyang.

An effort by the United States to impose new sanctions drew an angry response from North Korea, raising fears of a return to the so-called “fire and fury” period of 2017.