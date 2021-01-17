When the torch of American democracy is passed on, it usually happens in a dignified setting – but not always. Historians report alcohol excesses, money problems and offended predecessors. Five memorable inaugurations – and one death.

1789: George Washington

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images

D.ten years after America was founded, the nation elected Washington as its first head of state. He is the only US president to be sworn in in two different cities – New York in 1789 and Philadelphia in 1793. The man whose face can be seen on the one dollar bill today had to borrow money to travel to his first swearing-in ceremony. Because although the father of the nation owned an estate, he was always short of money. As president, he initially wanted to serve free of charge. Congress decided a salary for Washington anyway.

1801: Thomas Jefferson

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images

To demonstrate what he believed to be “Republican simplicity,” the third President of the United States walked from his Washington pension to the induction ceremony. His predecessor John Adams had meanwhile returned to his farm near Boston, offended. Donald Trump also wants to stay away from the inauguration of the new president.

1841: William Henry Harrison

Source: Universal Images Group / Getty Images

Harrison wrote history twice with his inauguration: Because he gave an almost two-hour monologue, which is still the longest inaugural address of all time, and because it marked the beginning of the shortest term in US history. A blizzard lashed Washington that day, but Harrison refused to wear a hat, coat, or even gloves. At the end of the event he had caught a bad cold and died of pneumonia just 32 days later.

1865: Abraham Lincoln

Source: picture alliance / Photo12 / Ann R

It wasn’t Lincoln who made the most memorable moment of the ceremony, but Vice-President Andrew Johnson. In order to alleviate the symptoms of typhoid fever and probably also to calm down, the second man tipped three glasses of whiskey in advance. When he got up to take the oath of office, he was clearly drunk and then slurred incoherently for about 20 minutes. Lincoln later said Johnson “had a bad slip” but was “not a drunkard.” Just over a month later, Johnson was sworn in as president after Lincoln was shot dead by an assassin.

1913: Woodrow Wilson

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images

When he arrived in Washington the day before his inauguration, hardly anyone cared. According to a report in the “New York Times” Wilson asked disappointed: “Where are all the people?” The people watched a bigger spectacle that day: Thousands of suffragettes, accompanied by bands and floats, marched through Washington to demand women’s suffrage . Angry men insulted and attacked them. But seven years later, women were actually allowed to vote.

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.