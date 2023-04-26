Thanks to the collaboration with The Pokemon Company today we show you a preview of two cards belonging to the new expansion Evolutions in Paldea of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trading Card Game. This new expansion for Scarlatto and Violetto will be available in Italy from next June 9th.

The cards in question are those of I wrote And Flamigoyou can admire them in the artwork available below.

NEW SCARLET & VIOLET EXPANSION COMING – POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME PALDEA EVOLUTION March 23, 2023 – The Pokemon Company International today announced the new expansion of the very popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (GCC), Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldeaavailable from June 9, 2023 at authorized dealers around the world. The expansion Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea introduces others Pokémon-ex, which are distinguished by the high number of HP, very powerful attacks and abilities, and because they entitle you to two Prize cards when they are KOed. In the new expansion, Trainers will find some Pokémon-ex Teracristalamong which Slowking, forretress And Dedenne, portrayed on full-length papers precisely to immortalize their crystalline look. In addition, alternate art styles will be introduced for Rare Illustration and Rare Special Illustration cards, giving Trainers the opportunity to collect extraordinary cards that showcase Pokémon’s most distinctive traits or evolutions. Notable cards in the set include: 15 Pokémon-ex and three Pokémon-ex Teracristal

rare cards special illustration of Pokémon and Help Nine specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards, which may include Pokémon-ex, Trainer, and Energy cards Trainers can find cards from the set Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea in booster packs, Star Trainer set And special collectionsat authorized dealers. Read more about Pokémon TCGvisit Pokemon.it/TCG.

