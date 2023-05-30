With an official press release Acer presented its new laptop Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)which boasts processors AMD Ryzen 7040 series And Wifi 7. The new device produced by the Taiwanese company is certainly aimed at professional worldwho are always looking for ever more efficient solutions and high portability.

The new Swift Edge 16 is light and has a AMD Radeon 780M graphics card to guarantee excellent performance also in the graphic field. Additionally, to address today’s AI needs, AMD Ryzen AI is available on select models with select processors.

Inside the chassis we will find a wonderful display 16-inch 3.2K OLED with an improved 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support to deliver true-to-life colors and images.

As you can see from the photos that have been presented to us, the new Acer Swift Edge 16 has a quite classic and compact designin addition to being a featherweight, thanks to the magnesium alloy casing it has a thickness Of only 12.95mm And weighs only 1.23Kg.

Stsecurity and performance combined with artificial intelligenceAnd

The new Swift Edge 16 has a incredible speed and manages to guarantee high performanceall topped off with energy efficiency that allows the laptop to stay away from the charger for a long time. With AMD Ryzen AI, featured on models with select processors, the engine dedicated delivers new AI experiencessuch as the improvement of real-time video quality for video calls. The integrated processor dedicated to security, Microsoft Pluton, is enabled by default, so Switch Edge 16 provides a protection addition that helps defend against sophisticated attackswhile the fingerprint reader that supports Windows Hello allows biometric authentication to the Windows 11 PC. The latest version of the Swift Edge line comes with support for Wi-Fi 7with speed improved up to 5.8Gbps, low latency less than 2ms and multi-link functionality for fast and reliable wireless connections. Swift Edge 16 is also equipped with a number of features that help increase overall productivity and ease of use. See also MY HERO ACADEMIA: Netflix will produce and distribute the Hollywood live action

The Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) will be available in Italy only since July starting from modest sum of 1,199 euros. Exact specifications, pricing and availability will vary by region.