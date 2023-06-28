Here is the new Ford Mustang GT4

Just over a month from the 24 Hours of Le Mans, before which the Ford had presented its Mustang GT3, the US company has unveiled another version of the model of the same name, based once again on the Mustang Dark Horse and this time designed for the world categories GT4 SRO from 2024. Also on this occasion, theBlue oval wanted to unveil his car in conjunction with one of the most awaited events in the Endurance scene such as the 24 hours of Spa-Francorchampswith the circuit of the Ardennes thus welcoming the absolute debut of the newborn Mustang GT4.

The co-authors of the model

Made in collaboration with multimaticthe car has an engine V8 Coyotes entirely developed by Ford Performanceas well as presenting a particular livery designed, for the third time, by its partner Troy Lee Design, one of the top international companies in the ‘aesthetic’ field in motorsport. In this way, thus continues the project of the President and CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, rebranded ‘Ford against everyone’ to continue the commitment of the historic Detroit manufacturer in international GT4 competitions, which has been going on uninterruptedly since 2017. The GT4, which reflects the version of a racing car closest to the characteristics of the production model, will therefore be available to private drivers as as for the teams that intend to take part in the various world series.

Introducing the Ford Mustang GT4. #FordMustang officially continues its tenure in the SRO GT4 category to compete globally in 2024, the second Mustang race car after the recent reveal of the Mustang GT3 #BredtoRaceFP #FordSPA For more ➡️ https://t.co/yOmI8QHg8H pic.twitter.com/sqcvhvgm71 — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) June 28, 2023

The technical characteristics

Partnership with Multimatic allows the Mustang GT4 to feature DSSV shock absorbers, a Holinger dog-ring gearbox, air operated paddle shifters, natural fiber body panels and an exclusive aerodynamic treatment developed to meet the GT4 category goals: “The Mustang GT4 is a core component of our race car lineup – he has declared Mark RushbrookGlobal Director of Ford Performance Motorsports – its placement between the Mustang GT3 and the Mustang Dark Horse R, which will be presented soon, allows the brand to position itself in motor racing at all levels and is an important part of our dedicated customer programme. With this new version, based on the new seventh generation Dark Horse model, we have raised the bar and are ready to challenge all our competitors in the racing world”. Enthusiasm also expressed by Christian HertrichMotorsports powertrain manager at Ford Performance: “We are proud to work with so many great partners in racing vehicle development programmes – he added – and being able to develop the engine for the Mustang GT4 in-house is something really special. We have a great team at work and I can’t wait for Mustang fans to see the Mustang GT4 in action.”