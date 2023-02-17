In the weeks prior to the start of the tests and the world championship 2023the Formula 1 teams that have their own Junior Team have communicated all the names of the young talents who will become part of their respective Academy. One of the last in order of time was the Sauberwhich has had its own youth team since 2020 and is thus ready to face the fourth season of its history with new arrivals or with the confirmation of other promises.

In the latter case, the Swiss team will focus in particular on Théo Pourchairevice-champion in charge of Formula 2. The 19-year-old Frenchman, in addition to competing in the championship of the cadet series at the wheel of the ART Grand Prix, will carry out the Alfa Romeo reserve driver: “Being part of the Sauber Academy is a huge opportunity for me, and I’m grateful for it – he has declared – I wouldn’t be where I am now and wouldn’t have had the chances given to me without their support. I feel part of a big family and a big team, which gives me an extra push to get the best possible results. This year will be challenging, splitting myself between Formula 2 and my duties as reserve driver, but I’m ready and motivated for the challenge”.

Among the newcomers, the profile of the Swiss stands out Lena Buhlerthis year involved in the Formula 4 of the United Arab Emirates and, above all, promoted by the ART Grand Prix for the first all-female edition of the F1 Academy championship: “Joining the Sauber Academy is an amazing opportunity for which I am extremely grateful. I look forward to working alongside the team to take my motorsport career one step further by joining the F1 Academy series. With Sauber Academy, I know I will get the guidance and support I need, learning from their experience of over three decades in Formula One.”

Among the rookies in the Academy there is also the French-Finnish Marcus Amanda, returning from participation in the German and Italian F4 championships. With the support of the Swiss team’s programme, the young talent will take part in the 2023 season of the European Formula Regional: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined the Sauber Academy and to have their support as I prepare to face a new experience in the European Formula Regional Championship. My aim for this year is to continue to improve my knowledge and skills, while developing as a driver, and I am sure that I will be able to achieve this with the support of the vast experience of the Academy. I can’t wait to start the journey towards Formula 1 together”.

Finally, the youngest of all is the German Taym Salehpromises of the Saubert Karting Team and ready to participate in the CIK-OK Championship: “I am proud to have been selected to join the Sauber Academy and am grateful for their support. Several drivers have made their careers and debuts with Sauber Motorsport, and it is my aim to join them in the future. It is a great honor that they have seen the potential in me and intend to invest in my future.”