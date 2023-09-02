Today many computer companies are making rather similar decisions, since since the release of Steam Deck, they have wanted to get into the console-style laptop business. One of the companies is Lenovowhich has recently presented its Legion Go after a major leak.

First of all, it is mentioned that its processor will be an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which can run Linux and also Windows 11. The screen is an 8.8-inch QHD+ with a 16:10 PureSight aspect, maximum brightness of 500 nits and a range of 97% DCI-P3 colors that is compatible with resolutions from 1600 to 800p, with frequencies of 144 and 60 Hz.

It also features 16 GB of 7500 Mhz LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a micro-SD slot with support for 2 TB of additional space. The battery has a capacity of 49.2 Wh, support for Super Rapid Charge that allows a 70% charge in a few minutes.

It is worth commenting that the device will have storage of 256, 512 and up to 1 TB, with a 65 W power input, 3.5 mm audio input, two speakers and a field microphone. And of course, users will be able to play Xbox Game Pass on it, since with the purchase they will give the user three months of membership.

Regarding availability, it will arrive in November 2023 At a price of $799 euroso that tells us at the same time, that Mexico is not yet contemplated for launch.

Via: Lenovo

Editor’s note: There are already many Steam deck-style competitors, and the predictable will happen, which will saturate everything and only Nintendo will live on laptops. This is what it is like to want to take something from the cake