What makes it deadly is the combination of size (very small), the load of armaments it carries and the latest generation artificial intelligence system. We are talking about Lanius, the new drone of Israeli origin that projects us into the war of the future, increasingly fought by intelligent machines. According to the indications provided by the manufacturing company (Elbit System), Lanius is designed to scan and map housing complexes and quickly formulate a 3D map of the buildings. But that’s not all: the drone is also able to detect and classify targets autonomously, providing the pilot with information about the number of soldiers, the armaments they carry and where they are in real time.



