Last Tuesday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources organized the third virtual workshop to introduce government employees and federal entities to the advantages of the “Jahez” platform, the future of government talent, which seeks to embody the leadership’s directions towards enabling the government work team to keep pace with the requirements of a rapidly changing world, and to understand new topics and emerging areas. Which will have a significant impact in shaping the features of the future.

The authority indicated that the “Ready” platform was designed in partnership between the Office of Government Development and the Future and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, to constitute a new model for government work, focusing on raising the levels of readiness of the workforce for the future, and enhancing its participation in implementing leadership visions by building a future government model, and advancing performance levels, stressing that the platform covers all leadership and functional levels in the federal government.