Generative AI technologies are revolutionizing the way video games are conceived, produced, and played. Game developers are exploring how these technologies impact the 2D and 3D content creation pipelines during production. Part of the excitement comes from the ability to create game experiences at runtime that would have been impossible with previous solutions.

The creation of non-playable characters (NPCs) has evolved as games have become more sophisticated. The number of pre-recorded lines has increased, the number of options a player has to interact with NPCs has increased, and facial animations have become more realistic.

However, player interactions with NPCs tend to be transactional, pre-defined, and short-lived, as dialogue options deplete quickly, serving only to advance the story. Generative AI can now make NPCs smarter by enhancing their conversational skills, creating persistent personalities that evolve over time, and allowing for dynamic responses that are unique to the player.

At COMPUTEX 2023, NVIDIA announced the future of NPCs with the Cloud Engine NVIDIA Avatar (ACE) for Games. NVIDIA ACE for Games is a personalized service of creation of models of AI which aims to transform gaming by bringing intelligence to NPCs through natural language interactions powered by AI.

Middleware, tool, and game developers can use NVIDIA ACE for Games to build and implement custom AI models of speech, conversation, and animation in software and games.

The basic models of AI optimized include the following:

NVIDIA NeMo: Provides base language models and model customization tools so you can further tune models for in-game characters. Models can be integrated end to end or in any combination as required. This customizable Large Language Model (LLM) allows you to create specific character stories and personalities to suit the game world.

NVIDIA Riva: Provides Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Speech Synthesis (TTS) capabilities to enable real-time conversations with NVIDIA NeMo.

NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face: Instantly create expressive facial animations for in-game characters from an audio source. Audio2Face features Omniverse connectors for Unreal Engine 5allowing you to add facial animation directly to MetaHuman characters.

You can bring NPCs to life using model alignment techniques nemo. First, it uses behavior cloning to allow the base language model to perform role-playing tasks as directed. To further align NPC behavior with expectations, in the future you can apply Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to receive real-time feedback from designers during the development process.

Once the NPC is fully aligned, the final step is to apply NeMo’s security barriers, which add programmable rules for NPCs. This tool helps you build accurate, appropriate, relevant, and confident game characters. NeMo’s security barriers are natively compatible with LangChain, a tool for developing LLM-powered applications.

NVIDIA offers flexible deployment methods for middleware, tools, and game developers of all sizes. The neural networks that allow NVIDIA ACE for Games they are optimized for different capacities, with different tradeoffs of size, performance, and quality.

The foundry service ACE for Games will help you fine tune the models for your games and then deploy them via NVIDIA DGX Cloud, PCs GeForce RTX or locally for real-time inferences. You can also validate the quality of models in real time and test throughput and latency to ensure they meet specific standards before deployment.

To show how you can take advantage ACE for Games to build NPCs, NVIDIA partnered with Convai, a startup that is developing a platform for creating and deploying characters from AI in games and virtual worlds, to help optimize and integrate the modules ACE in your offer.

“With NVIDIA ACE for Games, Convai’s tools can achieve the latency and quality needed to make non-playable AI characters available to almost all developers in a cost-effective manner,” said Purnendu Mukherjee, Convai founder and CEO.

Convai used NVIDIA River for speech recognition and speech synthesis capabilities, NVIDIA NeMo for the LLM that drives the conversation and Audio2Face for face animation driven by AI from voice inputs. As shown in the video, these modules were seamlessly integrated into Convai’s service platform and fed into Unreal Engine 5 and metahuman to bring the immersive NPC Jin to life. The scene of the ramen restaurant, created by the art team of NVIDIA Lightspeed Studiosruns on branch NVIDIA RTX of Unreal Engine 5 (NvRTX 5.1). The scene is rendered using RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) for ray traced lighting and shadows, along with NVIDIA DLSS 3 for maximum performance. Game developers are already using existing generation technologies AI of NVIDIA for game development:

GSC Game World, one of Europe’s leading game developers, is adopting Audio2Face in his next game, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Fallen Leaf, an independent game developer, is also using Audio2Face for facial animation of characters in Fort Solis, a third-person sci-fi thriller game that takes place on Mars. companies focused on AI generative, such as Charisma.ai, are leveraging Audio2Face to drive the animation in your chat engine.

Via: NVidia

Editor’s note: Don’t be afraid, developers are not going to lose their jobs, I think that, on the contrary, it will save a lot of time on projects.