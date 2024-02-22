The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock revealed the use of artificial intelligence technologies in managing agriculture and irrigation on the farm, including capturing thermal images through satellites and processing them using specialized platforms such as PlatFarm.io and Valley 365, which allows remote control of the operation of pumps and irrigation devices, and monitoring the performance of Devices and measuring the amount of water by providing daily reports to the farm.

Smart systems are characterized by facilitating weather and soil quality monitoring, in addition to increasing production rates, growth, and maturity of the wheat crop. Within Sharjah Innovation Week, and in conjunction with the “Emirates Innovates 2024” activities, the Department organized a field tour of the wheat farm in the Maliha area for a number of male and female employees of local and federal government agencies, with the aim of learning about the latest innovative systems and technologies that the Department is adopting in the wheat farm, and to view the project facilities. It includes advanced systems and advanced equipment.

Director of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Salem Abdullah Al Kaabi, said that Sharjah has succeeded in using modern technologies, employing the potential of agricultural innovation, and adopting best practices in the wheat farm, to enhance production and preserve the environment.

He stressed the department's keenness to benefit from the best global experiences and practices in the agricultural field and to establish strategic partnerships with major companies specialized in modern agricultural technologies.