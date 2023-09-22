The fourth annual conference of the Emirates Oncology Society revealed the introduction of a new drug to treat breast cancer into the country, which treats people with the disease in the fourth stage, and reduces the probability of death to 45%, while the UAE is the second in the world to use the new treatment after the United States of America.

This came during the activities of the fourth annual conference of the Emirates Oncology Society, which began its activities in Dubai yesterday, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, with the participation of more than 1,400 specialists in oncology and its supporting fields, and in the presence of 90 speakers from several participating countries. Such as France, Germany, America, and leading doctors from the University of Houston, in addition to the special participation of major international pharmaceutical companies.

On the first day of the conference, participants discussed the latest methods of diagnosis and treatment of cancer around the world, the importance of supportive palliative therapy, and modern treatments such as targeted therapy and bone marrow transplantation, which is an effective treatment for many incurable cancer diseases, and the latest medical research in the field of cancer, as was done on the sidelines of the conference activities. Launching a new hormonal drug to treat advanced breast cancer, and the UAE is considered the second country in the world to register this drug.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, stated that during the last 12 months, only 15 types of innovative medicines for cancer diseases were registered, making the UAE the second country in the world after the accreditation bodies, which are either the Food and Drug Administration or the Food and Drug Administration. The American FDA, or the European Medicines Authority EMEA.

He stated that the UAE is also distinguished by being the second best and fastest country in registering innovative, rare and genetic medicines for all diseases, including cancer.

For his part, the President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Chairman of the Conference, Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, said that the new drug that treats breast cancer in the fourth stage has been tested on patients, and has had significant positive effects in recovering from the disease, indicating that this treatment is suitable for Only about 40% of women with the disease have special genetic mutations.