Mexico City- Nostalgia for fighting games, and especially for those titles in which old-guard gamers battled it out on arcade machines and early consoles, refuses to go away with the arrival of Hori’s new PlayStation-endorsed controls.

Through its social networks, PlayStation showed the Fighting Commander OCTA and Fighting Stick Alpha controls for PS5, both designed and manufactured by Hori, the company specialized in video game peripherals.

Although they are focused on the new Sony console, the controls are compatible with PlayStation 4 and PC. Both include a headphone jack, button configuration via app, and are wired to avoid latency.

The first model, Fighting Commander OCTA, has a compact and ergonomic design, the first thing that stands out is its arrangement of six buttons on the front of the right side of the control.

In fighting games, this feature is convenient, because with six buttons, the user has low, medium and strong blows in one place.

Other features that add control are a switch to mute the microphones and a shortcut key to access the settings and on the back there is a selector to adapt compatibility with PS5, PS4 or PC.

As for the second, the Fighting Stick Alpha, its appearance refers to the boards of the little machines with the characteristic lever and the horizontal display of buttons.

According to Hori, the fight stick is built in a pro-grade profile for competitors.

In the design, the device is differentiated by including an opening in the front to add covers, coupled with the customizable experience, in the lower part, the chassis can also be opened for easy maintenance.

Fighting Stick Alpha adds eight main buttons on the front, and like the previous model, it also has a switch to switch between PS5, PS4 or PC.

Availability

Fighting Commander OCTA has a list price of 60 dollars, which at the current exchange rate is 1,228 pesos, and the Fighting Stick Alpha amounts to 200 dollars, about 4,100 pesos at the current margin.

At the moment, PlayStation and Hori did not mention distribution plans in Mexico, however some products of this brand of peripherals can be found in the Amazon store.