The new Jaguar I-TYPE 6 was presented today, the single-seater of the new Gen3 with which the team Envision Racing will take part in the next Formula E championship 2022-2023. The English team has thus unveiled its car on the eve of the pre-season tests scheduled for December 13 to 16 at the Valencia circuit, showing the public for the first time its traditional green liverysymbol of a philosophy aimed at sustainability and the team’s commitment in the 100% electric sports categories.

In addition to the novelty of the car, Envision will tackle season 9 with an almost completely different line-up from that of last season: while on the one hand there will be the confirmed Nick Cassidythe British team will also focus on the experience of Sebastian Buemia driver present since the first edition of Formula E as well as champion of this category in 2016. The Swiss thus leaves the e.dams colors after eight years, opening a new chapter in his career with these new colours.

The team on the grid 💚 Introducing @Envision_Racing‘s new car for Season 9, the I-TYPE 6 ⚡ — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) December 12, 2022

A new signing who will be able to contribute to further development of the team in Formula E, where it has never gone beyond 3rd place in the constructors’ standings (reaching this milestone three times) and where it collected one success in the last edition in the 1 in New York with Cassidy: “We have officially entered the era of the Gen3, the most advanced electric racing car ever built – he has declared Sylvain PhilippiCEO of Envision – this car demonstrates that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can coexist without compromise. For Envision Racing, this goes beyond just competing on the track. Innovation and ingenuity go to the heart of our mission: to demonstrate the exciting capabilities of an electric future and to tackle the climate crisis head on.” At this point, the only team that still has to present its car will be Mahindra, who have already marked the appointment for tomorrow morning, December 13th, at 9:00.