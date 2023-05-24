F1, speed limit with double yellow in Safety Car or VSC

The FIA ​​has introduced stricter speed restrictions to increase safety in the Formula 1 World Championship in the event of an accident involving the use of the Safety Car or the Virtual Safety Car and in areas of the track where the double yellow flags wave.

In line with the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, double yellow flags are displayed when there is a hazard blocking all or part of the track and/or marshals working on or next to the track. A measure that has in the past required drivers to significantly reduce speed, not overtake and be ready to change direction or stop, but, starting with this weekend’s Monte-Carlo Grand Prix, this requirement will become more precise and strictly enforceable , with pilots who will have to comply with a maximum speed limit in areas where double yellow flags are displayed.

“What we want to do is provide pilots with a tool that helps them during accidents and that makes the even safer races“, this is the explanation of the technical director of the FIA ​​Tim Goss, supervisor of the project. “For some years, with the Safety Car and the Virtual Safety Car we have used delta times, a reference to a speed limit we have around the track. Therefore, when there is a Safety Car or the Virtual Safety Car, the drivers are informed of the delta time on the dashboard display and must maintain a positive value, i.e. be slower than the reference time for the lap. However, there are occasions where cars may legitimately increase speed temporarily to make up for lost time compared to the baseline time. What we want to do now is to extend the use of the delta time concept to ensure that cars are rigorously slowed down to the required delta time when double yellow flags are displayed under Virtual Safety Car or with Safety Car, so we are introducing a limit of dedicated reference speed in the area where the flags are displayed“.

This measure was taken following research and examination of previous incidents and consultation with Formula 1 teams and drivers. Earlier this year the FIA ​​completed an extensive series of track tests at various locations , and the analysis revealed that the reference speed limit for the safety cars in the wet would have allowed for a good step forward in terms of safety.

Hulot’s words

FIA F1 Electronics Manager Olivier Hulot explains how drivers will notice that the restriction is active: “In the case of the Virtual Safety Car, when a driver enters double yellow, what he sees on the dashboard is therefore zero the delta time resets and you must drive below the new speed limit. In this way it obtains a positive or negative delta with respect to the speed limit. So it’s the same principle as before, only it’s specific to a double yellow zone. We have already introduced an alert system for yellow flags and double yellows. The pilot receives a warning in the marshalling area“.