Introduced animal species can be dangerous for the local fauna. However, not only because they invade habitats and compete for food.

Has spread successfully in the Caribbean, but is often more than an impertinence for the inhabitants of the island world: the Antilles pipefrog, which is only a few centimeters long Image: Mauritius

VFrom raccoons and Egyptian gooses to bullfrogs: thanks to globalization and global change, many animal species introduced or immigrated from other parts of the world have long been part of the familiar fauna in Germany.

Biologists often talk about invasive species without wanting to make any political judgments. This is another reason why there are many conflicts about the new species or neozoa, as they are scientifically called.

The fact is: the new species never came and never come alone. Scientists from the Senckenberg Research Institute in Dresden have now drawn attention to this in the journal “Microbial Ecology”. According to the researchers, microorganisms on the skin and in the intestines of the organisms that have been brought in can potentially seriously disturb the ecology.