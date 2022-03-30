Images of Pluto captured by NASA’s New Horizons mission have revealed a new surprise: ice volcanoes. The spacecraft performed a flyby of the dwarf planet and its moons in July 2015, and the images taken so far are still rewriting nearly everything scientists understand about Pluto.

Pluto was relegated to dwarf planet status in 2006 when the International Astronomical Union created a new definition for planets, and Pluto didn’t fit the criteria. The dwarf planet exists at the edge of our solar system in the Kuiper Belt, and is the largest of many icy objects orbiting far from the sun. The icy world, which has an average temperature of minus 232 degrees Celsius, is home to mountains, valleys, glaciers, plains and craters. If you stayed on the surface, you would see a blue sky with red snow.

A new photo analysis has shown a bumpy region on Pluto that looks like no other part of the little world — or the rest of our cosmic neighborhood. “We found a field of very large icy volcanoes that are unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the solar system,” said study author Kelsi Singer, a senior research scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

A study detailing the findings was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. The region is located southwest of the Sputnik Planitia ice sheet, which covers an ancient impact basin that spans 1,000 kilometers in diameter. Largely made of jagged water ice, it is filled with volcanic domes. Two of the largest are known as Wright Mons and Piccard Mons.

Wright Mons is about 4 to 5 kilometers high and spans 150 kilometers, while Piccard Mons reaches about 7 kilometers high and is 225 kilometers wide.

It is considered similar in volume to the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, which is one of the largest volcanoes on Earth.

Some of the domes seen in the images merge to form even larger mountains, Singer said. But what could have created them? Ice volcanoes.

Ice volcanoes have been observed in other parts of our solar system. They move material from underground to the surface and create new terrain. In this case, it was water that quickly turned to ice when it reached the frigid temperatures of Pluto’s surface.

“The appearance of these features is very different from any volcanoes in the solar system, whether examples of ice or rocky volcanoes,” Singer said. they.” Although Pluto has a rocky core, scientists have long believed that the planet didn’t have much interior heating, which is needed to spur volcanism. To create the region that Singer and his team studied, there would have been multiple eruption sites.

The research team also noted that the area lacks impact craters, which can be seen on Pluto’s surface, suggesting that ice volcanoes were active relatively recently – and that Pluto’s interior has more residual heat than than expected, Singer said. “This means that Pluto has more internal heat than we thought, which means we don’t fully understand how planetary bodies work,” she said.

Ice volcanoes likely formed “in multiple episodes” and were likely active between 100 million to 200 million years ago, which is young geologically speaking, Singer added.

If you witness an ice volcano erupting on Pluto, it might look a little different than you expect. “The icy material was probably more of a muddy mixture of ice and water or more like toothpaste as it flowed from a volcanic vent onto Pluto’s surface,” Singer said. “It’s so cold on Pluto’s surface that liquid water can’t stay there for long. In some cases, the material flow formed the massive domes we see, as well as the uneven terrain found throughout the region.”

When New Horizons flew through this region, the team did not witness any current activity from the ice volcano, but they were only able to see the area for about a day. It is possible that ice volcanoes are still active. “They can be like volcanoes on Earth that lie dormant for a while and then are active again,” she said.

Pluto once had an underground ocean, and finding these ice volcanoes could suggest that the underground ocean is still present — and that liquid water may be close to the surface. Combined with the idea that Pluto has a warmer interior than previously believed, the findings raise intriguing questions about the dwarf planet’s potential habitability.

“There are still a lot of challenges for any organism trying to survive there,” Singer said. “They would still need some ongoing nutrient source, and if volcanism is episodic and therefore the availability of heat and water is variable, it is sometimes difficult for organisms as well.”

Investigating Pluto’s intriguing subsurface would require sending an orbiter to the distant world. “If we were to send a future mission, we could use ice-penetrating radar to directly peer at Pluto and possibly even see what the volcanic plumbing looks like,” Singer said.

