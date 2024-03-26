Triceratops are herbivorous dinosaurs with three horns and an impressive collar. “They are somewhat reminiscent of rhinos and inhabited our planet 66 million years ago. Their existence was abruptly ended by the devastating impact of a meteorite,” says paleontologist Jimmy de Rooij (28). He is a walking encyclopedia when it comes to this dinosaur species (Triceratops horridus). Last week he received his PhD for his research into the largest mass grave in the country triceratops in the world.

The fossils were located on a property in Wyoming, North America, where dinosaur-era strata lie just below the surface. De Rooij helped with the excavations, a project that required years of patience and dedication. “It was fantastic work, but also very difficult,” De Rooij remembers. “The weather conditions in Wyoming are extreme. Sometimes we went to sleep in temperatures of 40 degrees and woke up in the morning with 2 degrees of frost. The wind could also be so strong that our tent poles were bent and became unusable.”

Five years of digging yielded more than 1,200 fossilized bones. During preparation, these fossils were supplemented with 3D prints, resulting in five complete triceratops skeletons. “We had discovered the largest triceratopsen mass grave ever,” says De Rooij proudly.

Where the search for fossils ended, the search for the biology of these ancient animals began. “How did they live? What did their environment look like and were they herd animals?” De Rooij obtained his PhD from Utrecht University in collaboration with the Naturalis museum in Leiden.

Even as a child, De Rooij was enchanted by ancient animals and fossils. While most others' interest fades over the years, he remained as fascinated as ever. In high school, the question of what he wanted to become did not cause him to sigh with frustration. His answer was invariably: paleontologist. He started studying biology at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. “At that time, the study of paleontology was not yet well known. Ultimately, minor subjects in paleontology and geology brought me one step closer to my boyhood dream.”

His dream became reality when he came into contact with his supervisor Anne Schulp, professor of paleontology in Utrecht.

Bachelor's thesis and master's thesis

We clicked immediately. In 2015, De Rooij joined Schulp's project and the Naturalis team. They have been excavating triceratops fossils in Wyoming since 2013. “Originally they were looking for bones of Tyrannosaurus rex for a real skeleton in Naturalis,” says De Rooij. “But during this expedition, they also came across a number of triceratops fossils.” De Rooij did his bachelor's thesis, followed by a master's thesis on these triceratops bones from North America. “I became so intrigued, I just couldn't let go of the subject.” PhD research was the obvious choice.

The discovery of the mass grave provided new opportunities for research into the biology of this extinct animal. The specimens found were in good condition and almost complete, a rarity compared to previous finds, which mainly consisted of skulls. „Triceratops was on the menu Tyrannosaurus rex. The skin, meat and almost all the bones were eaten. We suspect that the large and pointed skull was often left alone. The discovery of almost five complete skeletons – with neck, back, hip and legs – is therefore unique.”

The big question that De Rooij tried to solve in his PhD research was: were these five individuals together by chance or as a herd? “To arrive at an answer, I used a multidisciplinary approach, looking at the biology of animals and the materials in the earth. For example, I analyzed the grain size of the soil and bone tissue under a microscope. I also looked at the chemical composition in the tooth enamel of the triceratopses to learn more about their diet and habitat.”

De Rooij is eager to talk about his favorite method: bone histology. “By studying bones under a microscope, you can discover a lot about the past. Just like in trees, growth rings and the vascular system in bones tell something about the age and growth patterns of the triceratops.”

Catastrophic mass death

He looked at hundreds of samples under the microscope. Ultimately, he was able to identify the five triceratopses as young adults and newly developed adults. That points to a 'catastrophic mass death'. “Because only the strongest animals were found and vulnerable animals such as very young or very old animals were missing, the mass death must have been rapid and abrupt.”

This indicates group formation, De Rooij argues. “But the social structure of the group remains a speculation. Was it really a herd? Or pure coincidence that the five individuals were together at the time of death?” De Rooij will never be completely certain. “Ultimately, conclusions about extinct animals often remain an approximation of the truth. Yet with my analyzes I come very close to a real picture of how the triceratopses lived 66 million years ago. When I think about that, I realize how surreal my work actually is.”

“The five triceratopses – each about 6,500 kilos and eight meters long – are now being prepared and mounted. This summer the skeletons will travel through the country, after which they can be admired in Naturalis.”

Who is Jimmy de Rooij?

1995 isn't his favorite dinosaur the Triceratopsbut the Ankylosaurus. “This has been my favorite dinosaur since I was little. Even the Triceratops can't beat this.” working as a collection manager at De Bastei, a museum in Nijmegen. Practiced for nine years karate. “I had to stop because of my move this month. I was on my way to a black belt, hopefully one day I will achieve this.