SVO fighter Nikitin spoke out in defense of the participants in Ivleeva’s naked party

A participant in a special military operation (SVO), a fighter of the Soyuz detachment in the operational combat tactical formation “Cascade” with the call sign Pound (Andrei Nikitin) spoke in defense of the guests of the scandalous naked party of TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva in the Moscow club Mutabor.

The military man did not see anything offensive in the one-sock costume of the rapper VACIO (Nikolai Vasilyev) – a member of the SVO noted that such an outfit would have been shocking only in the nineties, and the event itself had nothing to do with the special operation and did not take place against the backdrop of a temple, which also could potentially offend Russian society.

According to the fighter, what was happening at the Mutabor club was fully consistent with the theme of the establishment – he suggested that “nightclubs do not exist to instill morality in visitors.”

That is, a claim on the level of “I was seen drunk in a bar” (what else to do there and what kind of person should you be there?), and the consequences are of some fantastic proportions See also Lagarde predicts that "the situation will get worse before it gets better" Andrey Nikitinspecial operation participant

Nikitin saw in the persecution of party participants “an intra-party showdown using power resources and dispersing moral panic.”

Related materials:

SVO soldiers did not accept Kirkorov’s apology for participating in the party

Anastasia Ivleeva’s party, photos and videos of which appeared online, caused a wave of public outrage. The head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, accused Ivleeva of cynicism for holding the event against the backdrop of the SVO.

Among those who supported the request of social activists to the prosecutor’s office to check the party were Russian military personnel stationed in the Northern Military District zone in Ukraine. According to one of the military men, while they risk their lives and are wounded on the battlefield, protecting the interests of Russia, representatives of show business are corrupting young people.

One of those who apologized for participating in the party was pop singer Philip Kirkorov. He emphasized that he did not know about the specifics of the event to which he was invited. According to the singer, as soon as he realized what was happening there, he immediately left the nightclub.

However, the fighters did not accept his apology. Military volunteer and publicist Alexei Zhivov suggested that Kirkorov “take a billion rubles and donate to the front.” “And then we can assume that you can just walk around Moscow naked for the rest of your life,” he said. The military man also called on other show business stars who attended the party to do the same.

Help the army. What the hell are you turning on? You feast during the plague Alexey Zhivov military volunteer and publicist

As an alternative to the party, Russian singer Yulia Chicherina held a concert in front of military personnel in the Northern Military District zone.

And we are having a camouflage party, all in uniform, without the “dolchegaban” and the naked horse from “domadva”. Dress for the season and don't confuse doors Yulia Chicherina singer

Related materials:

New names of party participants and those who did not attend have become known

On December 28, it became known that millionaire bloggers were on the list of guests for the sensational event. Among them are Sasha Spielberg, Ksenia Borodina, Karina Karambeybi. In addition, the ex-wife of rapper Morgenstern is on the guest list. (recognized by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent) Dilara Zinatullina and co-founder of the Telegram channel “Antiglyanets” Natalya Arkhangelskaya.

According to Baza, more than 450 people were invited to the party, but not everyone came. So, actress Nastasya Samburskaya, TV presenter and media manager Tina Kandelaki, singer Nyusha, producer Yana Rudkovskaya, model and TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk, actor Philip Yankovsky and other invited celebrities were absent from it. Dynamo Moscow football player Fedor Smolov was also invited to the event, but he did not come there either.

After the party, its participants, in particular Dima Bilan, Lolita, Philip Kirkorov, Anna Asti (real name Anna Dzyuba) and Ivleeva herself lost advertising contracts and faced the cancellation of their concerts. Some of them began to be cut out of New Year's programs. A lawsuit was also filed against Ivleeva.