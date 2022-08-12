Intoxication | HS spent the night in a bar, where 20-year-old Julia was drugged – There is one thing that, according to the police, should never be done in nightclubs

HS spent the evening in a bar, where 20-year-old Julia was drugged. Intoxication with knock-out drops is commonplace in nightlife, and even the police are powerless in the face of it.

Friday night In a bar located in the heart of Helsinki, the music is blaring so loudly that you have to shout to the bartender to order a drink.

The dance floor is full of people and broken glass. Someone gets up on the table to dance, drinks are spilled on the tables here and there. A considerable part of the bar’s clientele seems to be men, and many of them sit alone in the corner of the bar, people-watching.