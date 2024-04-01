Fifty people ended up in hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning which occurred late on Saturday evening, during the Easter Vigil, in Pont Canavese (Turin) in the parish church of San Costanzo. About fifty people began to feel ill while attending the ritual and some of them were hospitalized. None are in serious condition.

The faithful were immediately evacuated and received care from 118. The responsibility would be attributed to a gas leak caused by a fault in the church's boiler. The faithful in more serious conditions were sorted into the hospitals of Ivrea and Ciriè. The first to notice the loss was the parish priest Don Aldo Vallero, who alerted the emergency services. Ten faithful, including an eight-year-old boy, were forced to undergo treatment in a hyperbaric chamber, but fortunately none are in serious conditions. Those involved suffered headaches, nausea, fainting and at least two fell to the ground.