Gerardina Corsano, 48 years old, died in hospital while her husband Angelo Mennino, 52 years old, is hospitalized in serious condition after having dinner on Saturday 28 October in a restaurant in Ariano Irpino (Avellino). The two could have been victims of botulinum food poisoning, but the restaurateur’s lawyer denies the hypothesis and, speaking to “Pomeriggio Cinque”, declares: “I think that the culprits should be looked for elsewhere, away from the structure because that evening at the restaurant was full and no one else felt sick.”

Also on Canale 5, the program correspondent Vincenzo Rubano explains that the investigations are currently focused on the restaurant that was subjected to seizure, but also on the hospital where the woman went, in a few hours, three times before to die. “They sent her home twice, the third time her heart couldn’t handle it and she died,” the journalist says. “Our consultants maintain – states the lawyer – that the incubation times, if it had been botulinum, would be incompatible with the moment in which the dinner took place and the moment following”.

The couple, married for just over a year and living in Ariano Irpino, had dinner in a local restaurant on Saturday evening and the following day, Sunday, felt ill. In the grip of spasms, the two were rushed to hospital on Tuesday. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, the woman died. The man was instead transferred to the Cotugno hospital in Naples. The police from the local police station, directed by the deputy commissioner Licia Salerno, are investigating the episode.