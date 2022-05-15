On the Oude Zeedijk near the Zeeland Retranchement, a 19-year-old motorist from Drenthe hit a group of cyclists from Belgium. Three of them were injured. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The collision happened just before 10 a.m. in the morning. The car flipped over. The three cyclists were injured. The injuries of one of the cyclists, a 40-year-old man from Knokke-Heist, were so serious that he had to be taken to hospital. The driver was uninjured and was able to get out of the car under his own power.

Alcohol probably played a role in the accident. The 19-year-old suspect was found to have drunk twice as much alcohol as the legal limit for a novice driver. The rules for novice drivers are stricter. Converted, about half a glass of alcohol is allowed. If the driver had had his driver's license for five years or more, the amount of alcohol he had drunk would have been allowed.

The car was unable to continue driving after the accident and was towed away by a recovery company. The motorist has been arrested.

