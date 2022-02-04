Intoxicants These stopping pictures show what the reality of drug use is in Helsinki – Mika Ketu’s visit to the public toilet was missed

This week, the Department of Health and Welfare recommended experimenting with drug parlors, and the political debate on the issue intensified again.

Long It has been known that drug use and related problems have also increased significantly in Helsinki. This can be seen in the street view of Helsinki, especially in public toilets.

Helsinki Mika Ketu was on her way home from work on Tuesday when she needed to do business in the public toilet. In the public toilet on Hämeentie, however, a terrible sight awaited the man. Used drug syringes, needles, dispensers, disinfectant patches and bloody hand towels lay everywhere.

Ketu took a picture of what he saw and posted it on the community service Twitter.

“I was thinking about the need for controlled substance abuse facilities on the way home and decided to take a look at what belongs in Helsinki’s public toilets,” he wrote.

Tweet immediately caused a halo.

Among other things, the deputy mayor of Helsinki Nazima Razmyar (sd) shared a tweet.

“I hope anyone who opposes supervised operating rooms will see this side as well,” Razmyar said.

Also the Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) Secretary of State Dan Koivulaakso shared a tweet.

“I wish there was such a controlled and safe operating room, but then justified,” Koivulaakso said.

Controlled operating rooms are spaces where drug users can use illicit drugs under the supervision of a health care worker. The aim is, for example, to prevent drug-related deaths.

Read more: Drug rooms could take drug addicts off the streets

What The fox’s toilet visit was missed.

“I haven’t seen a public toilet in that condition before,” Ketu says.

With the image he posted on Twitter, Ketu primarily wanted to take a stand on the fact that he thought there was a real need for controlled operating rooms.

“I’ve seen how an intoxicant-centered life affects people’s lives and social relationships. I think the picture is not just about the marginalized and multi-problematic, but is a mirror of society. How we take care of those at the bottom of society determines how the city can and Helsinki can, ”Mika Ketu tells Helsingin Sanomat.

A large proportion of researchers, substance abuse workers and drug addicts consider the idea of ​​operating rooms to be good.

Read more: Kim, who has become addicted to drug addiction, did things that are ashamed to think about – Now Kim tells how politicians could have helped

Use rooms would also benefit everyone, according to Ketu: drug users would have a safe and controlled environment and help and support would be available, and toilets would remain cleaner for those who use them for their intended purpose.

“Operating rooms would be a signal that substance abuse users are seen and wanted to be helped. I don’t think they would increase usage at all. ”

What Ketu says he was surprised by the lively conversation on Twitter that followed the tweets.

“It turned out that there are a lot of people who have never used a public toilet in Helsinki, even though they live here. I myself have never alienated the use of public toilets unless they are in that condition.”

Also The Department of Health and Welfare THL recommends that drug rooms should be tested at least periodically. According to THL, the operating room experiment would provide important information on how the service affects drug-related deaths.

Read more: THL recommends drug room testing – according to STM, no legislation on user rooms is expected during this term

For the time being, Finnish legislation does not allow the establishment or testing of operating spaces.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, no legislation is expected on operating rooms during this term.