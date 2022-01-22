Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Intoxicants Hill jumping legend Janne Ahonen admitted in an interview with Yle that he was a recovering alcoholic

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ahonen snapped last spring until he dared to seek help.

Downhill jumping legend Janne Ahonen and former hockey size Marko Jantunen talked about drug use on Yle’s sports afternoon.

Ahonen admitted to being a recovering alcoholic.

“In 2013, I voluntarily decided to put on a cap. I realized that my alcohol use was no longer in my own hands, ”Ahonen said, adding that he was also urged to take up the situation.

“Less than eight years went by without a whiff, but I sprang up last spring.”

Situation left with friends for a couple of beers, but Ahonen believed he could handle the situation and learned to know and control himself in eight years.

That did not happen, but the old rally started.

“Yes, it was continued from the same situation.”

Now Ahonen said that he had humbled himself to seek help and was moving forward one day at a time. He promises nothing but believes the situation will be better than before.

See also  Coronavirus Helsinki adds vaccination sites and opens appointment for fourth corona vaccination for people with severe immunodeficiency

Marko Jantunen Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva

“It’s an attitude, of course. I hope I never have to deal with that substance again. ”

Even Jantun told extensively about his own situation, which has also been much more widely known in public Marko Lempisen to the book he wrote.

Now Jantus is being made into a film, which he is directing Aleksi Mäkelä.

.
#Intoxicants #Hill #jumping #legend #Janne #Ahonen #admitted #interview #Yle #recovering #alcoholic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hoteliers put pressure, if there is no carnival there will be great economic losses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.