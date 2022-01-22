Intoxicants Hill jumping legend Janne Ahonen admitted in an interview with Yle that he was a recovering alcoholic

Ahonen snapped last spring until he dared to seek help.

Downhill jumping legend Janne Ahonen and former hockey size Marko Jantunen talked about drug use on Yle’s sports afternoon.

Ahonen admitted to being a recovering alcoholic.

“In 2013, I voluntarily decided to put on a cap. I realized that my alcohol use was no longer in my own hands, ”Ahonen said, adding that he was also urged to take up the situation.

“Less than eight years went by without a whiff, but I sprang up last spring.”

Situation left with friends for a couple of beers, but Ahonen believed he could handle the situation and learned to know and control himself in eight years.

That did not happen, but the old rally started.

“Yes, it was continued from the same situation.”

Now Ahonen said that he had humbled himself to seek help and was moving forward one day at a time. He promises nothing but believes the situation will be better than before.

“It’s an attitude, of course. I hope I never have to deal with that substance again. ”

Even Jantun told extensively about his own situation, which has also been much more widely known in public Marko Lempisen to the book he wrote.

Now Jantus is being made into a film, which he is directing Aleksi Mäkelä.