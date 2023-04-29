Police and judicial authorities have warned sports fans against committing crimes punishable by law, due to intolerance, including defamation, bullying, insulting and slander, and writing inappropriate phrases against others on social media, stressing that this exposes them to legal accountability.

In detail, the State Public Prosecution affirmed that freedom of opinion and expression, verbally, in writing, and other means of expression, is guaranteed, but within the limits of the law, meaning that it is not permissible to verbally assault people, challenge their defamation, and insult them under the pretext of expressing an opinion.

And she continued, “Tolerance and forgiveness are human creations, and Islam is the religion of tolerance, pride, justice, and fairness, and our true religion calls for beautiful forgiveness, pardon when able, and good treatment.”

The Public Prosecution, through its official account on Twitter, presented a topic entitled “A Story and a Lesson” for two people who were watching a match in front of the TV, and they did not like the referee’s decisions, so that the match ended with the loss of the team they encouraged, and one of them told the other that the referee was dishonest, and the other recorded a clip that he published on Twitter. On social media, he insulted the ruling and questioned his decency, and the recording reached the ruling, so he filed a complaint against the video recorder, to be summoned to the Public Prosecution.

When asked, he acknowledged what was attributed to him, and explained that he wanted to express his opinion, but the expression betrayed him, because he was in a nervous moment.

He apologized to the judge for what he had done, and when the judge learned of the defendant’s financial circumstances, and that he might be harmed as a result of the lawsuit, he waived it.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to encourage sportsmanship, to avoid fanaticism inside and outside the stadium, and through social media, and to refrain from tweeting inappropriate words.

And she called for full adherence to the rules and regulations of traffic and traffic, cooperation with police officers, and adherence to traffic procedures regulating traffic, on the roads and entrances leading to the stadium.

The sports arena witnessed, in the past, inflammatory incidents, and the use of offensive phrases by fanatical fans of their teams, which resulted in them being summoned for investigation by the Public Prosecution.

In one of the cases, the Public Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi summoned a sports figure for interrogation over what was attributed to her for publishing offensive phrases through the social network.

It also investigated the incident of exchanging phrases and expressions that violate the law between the fans of two clubs, through social networking sites, without revealing their identities.

And it ordered the arrest of persons who used phrases and expressions that violate the law to express their opinions during the incident.

The Public Prosecution called on members of society to avoid behavior that violates the law, which has nothing to do with good morals, and to avoid sports fanaticism, whether during practice or encouragement, and not to offend others, whether they are persons or sports entities.

It also warned against the use of social media to spread what would offend and deviate from public morals, with the need to pay attention when preparing, producing, using, publishing or sending any words, phrases, signs, symbols, drawings, photography, recording or writings, whether they are visible, audible, or read, in a way that affects or offends society or public order, stressing that it is always working to take the necessary measures against anyone who violates the law.