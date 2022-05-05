Mexico City.- A couple from the State of Mexico rose to international fame on April 29, when they celebrated their Nazi themed wedding. The groom wore an exact replica of an SS uniform, while the bride’s dress featured a swastika.

This fact sparked outrage Simon Wiesenthal Centerwhich was founded in 1977 to hunt Nazis by Rabbi Marvin Hier, as a legacy of who was called “Nazi Hunter”.

The Wiesenthal Center is headquartered in Los Angeles with a presence in Paris, Jerusalem, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Miami and Buenos Aires. The CSW has more than 400 thousand members in the world. In addition, it has NGO status before the UN, UNESCO, OAS, OSCE, Council of Europe and the Latin American Parliament.

Read more: Hazing or punishment? They catch elements of the National Guard “spanking” a man

In the name of all of the above, the international organization sent a message to the Mexican authorities about this couple of brides who broke the schemes.

“Through sources we have learned of the wedding of Fernando and Josefina, a Mexican couple from the state of Tlaxcala, carried out on April 29 to coincide with the date of the marriage of Hitler and Eva Braun, 77 years ago. Surprisingly, she wore a white wedding dress with a swastika and he was dressed in full Nazi SS officer.

Ariel Gelblung, director of the Institution in Latin America, added that “the institution strongly condemns the distortion and trivialization of the memory of six million Jewish brothers murdered in the Holocaust and the contempt on the part of those who deny or distort history, as well as all those who lent themselves to this despicable lack of respect. Mexico should adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism and incorporate it into its legal body to prevent such hateful behavior.”

They pointed out that Mexico voted on the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) that condemn the distortion of the Holocaust and all kinds of racism on different occasions. Therefore, you have the obligation to intervene in this fact.

“Mexico has voted for the United Nations resolution that condemns the distortion of the Holocaust and condemned all kinds of racism on different occasions. It has exemplary state agencies such as CONAPRED. However, we have not seen convictions or actions by the state or by human rights organizations condemning this outrage… We hope that the Mexican authorities take the corresponding measures,” said Dr. Shimon Samuels, director of International Relations at the Wiesenthal Center.

Nazi-themed wedding

Fernando and Josefina were married on April 29 in a church in the state of Tlaxala, six years after having celebrated their civil wedding in the municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico, where they originate. At the event, several guests dressed in SS uniforms arrived.

Read more: Government of Tamaulipas threatens migrants with detention and sending them to the INM

Apparently, the boyfriend belongs to a group that defends the former German leader responsible for the Jewish holocaust.