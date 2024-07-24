Dogs are better at handling water than they might initially seem. In fact, there are some dogs that are great swimmers, such as the poodle, the Labrador, the Newfoundland or the Golden Retriever. But there are also dogs that do not like the aquatic environment. However, they all have an innate ability to handle themselves in water, something they have inherited from the wolf, capable of crossing rivers and lakes to hunt. “However, some may feel fear or nervous, especially if they have not had positive or previous experiences in this regard,” he explains. Sonia Saezveterinarian and communications manager at Purina Spain.

Dogs move around in the water differently than people. “Dogs’ swimming style is different from that of humans. They mainly use their front legs to propel themselves and their back legs to orient themselves,” says Sáez. This expert points out that there are dogs with less aquatic skills: “Their physiology is not always adapted to swimming, as is the case with short-legged dogs or those with more permeable fur, such as the Chihuahua or the bulldog.”

The most aquatic breeds

There are dogs that are very good at handling water, so much so that some participate in water rescue tasks for people or collaborate in fishing activities. “The Spanish water dog is skilled at retrieving game from the water, such as ducks. Others, such as the Portuguese water dog, retrieve what falls into the water from fishing boats, and the Newfoundland, the Golden Retriever or the Labrador are great swimmers that can be rescue dogs,” he mentions. Juan Antonio Aguadoveterinarian at the Montepríncipe Clinic in Madrid.

Swimming is a complete physical exercise for dogs of all ages. But there are dogs that do not like the aquatic environment: “Not all of them feel comfortable in the water the first time, so it is advisable to start in shallow areas and do it gradually so that they do not become afraid, as well as never forcing them if they do not like bathing,” advises Aguado.

A water dog swims in a pool. nycshooter (Getty Images)

The aquatic environment can pose certain risks to canine health. Sáez mentions the most common ones:

Excessive heat in bathing areas. It is advisable that the animal has access to shaded areas (umbrellas, trees) and fresh water that it can drink frequently to stay hydrated.

Salt water does not sit well with dogs when ingested and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Tides, strong currents and waves are dangerous, so it is best to choose safe bathing areas, pay attention to the flags that indicate the state of the water and never lose sight of your dog while bathing.

Travelling by boat with a dog requires specific aquatic safety equipment for the animal (canine life jackets).

Beach sand can irritate eyes and nose, as well as wounds and skin. Of the dog.

Safe swimming in the pool

Swimming pools and water parks specifically for dogs are starting to become fashionable. However, whether it is a private or public area, it is important to take into account certain issues to preserve the safety of the animal. For example, those mentioned by Sáez:

Check that the pool is pet friendly or adapted so that the dog can enter and exit it easily (steps, access ramp) and so that the animal is autonomous when accessing it safely and with supervision at all times.

Check the different depths of the pool and, if there are specific ones for large or small dogs, choose the one that best suits the size of the animal.

Check the general regulations if it is a dog pool to have information on aspects such as where to eat and drink, what accessories can be brought, opening hours or specific rules on the use of the facilities.

Carry the dog’s documentation so that it can be identified in case of a medical emergency or any other unforeseen event.

Bathe the animal with fresh water when you get home and dry it well, especially the inside of the ears and the interdigital area.

Bring accessories such as a towel, gauze to remove excess water from the ears, toys, fresh water to drink or their usual food.

Dogs on the beach

A water dog plays on the shore of a beach. Brighton Dog Photography (Getty Images)

Dogs have access to around 115 beaches In Spain, it is important to check the municipal regulations in this regard to find out which beaches allow dogs, as there is no state legislation. “Most beaches prohibit dogs in summer, but there may also be a time restriction, for example, from 9 pm to 7 am. Other municipalities choose to delimit a specific area for animals,” explains Aguado. In addition, there are certain water recreation areas that should be avoided with dogs, because they entail certain risks, including those mentioned by Sáez: