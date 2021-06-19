Into the Grizzly Maze: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 19, 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Into the Grizzly Maze, a 2015 US film directed by David Hackl, will be broadcast. Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

In the deep forests of Alaska, in a place known as the Grizzly Maze, the two brothers Beckett and Rowan encounter a huge grizzly bear. The two manage to survive. Years later, the brothers have drifted apart: Beckett has become a local deputy ranger while Rowan is a former inmate. Back home in Alaska, he meets old friend Mary, who supplies him with supplies to find her husband Johnny Cadillac.

Into the Grizzly Maze: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Into the Grizzly Maze, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

James Marsden: Rowan

Thomas Jane: Beckett

Michaela McManus: Kaley

Billy Bob Thornton: Douglas

Piper Perabo: Michelle

Scott Glenn: Sully

Adam Beach: Johnny Cadillac

Kelly Curran: Amber

Streaming and tv

Where to see Into the Grizzly Maze on live TV and live streaming? The film will be broadcast tonight – 19 June 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via SkyGo.