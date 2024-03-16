Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days was finally presented by PikPok with a gameplay trailer and a series of Images which give an idea of the type of experience that the development team is preparing starting from the Into the Dead mobile series.
Announced at the end of 2022, Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is in fact set in the same post-apocalyptic world as the two chapters released on iOS and Android, a scenario devastated by a massive zombie invasion, but proposes a completely different system.
Indeed, he is coming abandoned the first-person endless runner approach original, replaced in Our Darkest Days by two-dimensional stealth action mechanics, as seen in the trailer.
However, it will still take time before trying the experience: a demo will arrive this year, but Early access on Steam won't begin until 2025.
The words of the authors
“We're really excited to be able to show a glimpse of what we're working on right from the announcement trailer,” said PikPok senior product manager Juliann Lum. “We've introduced a lot to the game since then, including new ways for survivors to interact with the world around them and the undead that haunt the city of Walton.”
“We hope that this teaser will resonate with the public and generate interest in this development path: follow us on Steam, because in the coming months we will reveal further details relating to the Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days experience.”
