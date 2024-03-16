Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days was finally presented by PikPok with a gameplay trailer and a series of Images which give an idea of ​​the type of experience that the development team is preparing starting from the Into the Dead mobile series.

Announced at the end of 2022, Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is in fact set in the same post-apocalyptic world as the two chapters released on iOS and Android, a scenario devastated by a massive zombie invasion, but proposes a completely different system.

Indeed, he is coming abandoned the first-person endless runner approach original, replaced in Our Darkest Days by two-dimensional stealth action mechanics, as seen in the trailer.

However, it will still take time before trying the experience: a demo will arrive this year, but Early access on Steam won't begin until 2025.