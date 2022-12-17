Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days was announced with a trailer from PikPok, who with this project will bring their own zombie-based series to pcalbeit within a different experience than the first-person endless runner available on iOS and Android.

A few hours from the teaser trailer of Into the Dead 3, the development team therefore wanted to surprise everyone, revealing the debut of the franchise on Steam with a spin-off set in the streets of 1980 Texasafter a sudden invasion of zombie devastated the country.

In command of a team of survivors, we’ll have to move from one shelter to another to stay alive, trying never to stay still in one place for too long and getting the necessary resources to build weapons and useful items to face the hordes of non – dead.

According to the videothe experience appears very similar to that of This War of Mine, the survival of 11 bit studios which has totaled 7 million copies sold: the side view is identical, as are some interactions.

How many and what differences will be introduced in the formula? We’ll find out before long, although Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days doesn’t have one yet exit date official.