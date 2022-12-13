Developer and publisher PikPok announced with a teaser trailers the start of development of Into the Dead 3the new chapter of the famous first-person endless runner series in which you dodge and kill zombies by wielding various weapons.

Unfortunately, neither the platforms on which we will be able to play it have been announced, even if we imagine that there will be no shortage of mobile ones, nor the release period. Let’s see the teaser trailer:

PikPok reminded us that the Into the Dead series has been downloaded more than 150 million times across the different platforms it has been released on, which include mobile, Nintendo Switch and Netflix.

The facts of Into the Dead 3 will start about ten years after those of Into the Dead 2, with the company still in pieces after thezombie apocalypse. The game will consist of more missions than the previous chapter, will have more weapons and will maintain similar gameplay, with the addition of some tactical and strategic aspects. The cast of characters will be revamped, though some familiar faces will remain. The game will be accessible to both new and old players.

For the rest PikPok has not provided other details, a sign that the development is really in its very early stages.