Perez, the Red Bull problem

Also there Red Bull it has its problems. Indeed, the problem of her. His name is Sergio Perez which, despite the three seasonal victories (two GPs and one Sprint) and a near-perfect RB19, has lost continuity in terms of performance.

Relentless stats

In Montreal the Mexican driver was once again excluded from Q3: this is the third time in a row. TO Checo it hasn’t happened since 2019, when he was driving a Racing Point which at that moment was the seventh force in the World Championship. At Red Bull, it was since 2008 that the usual driver did not enter the top ten in qualifying (without taking into account the penalties on the grid) three times in a row: the last one to succeed in the “feat” was David Coulthardwho however was at the end of his career and drove a car certainly not comparable to the current ones.

There’s more: with the last three negative qualifying sessions, Perez has placed himself at the level of the drivers who should be constantly behind him, in terms of quality or speed of the car. And instead the Mexican, in the first eight rounds of the 2023 World Cup – is tied with Esteban Ocon, Nico Hülkenberg, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who finished behind him in qualifying four times but who beat him on as many occasions.

The gap in the standings

Perez got off to a very good start on Saturday, with a second place on the grid in Bahrain and pole position in Gedda (later confirmed by winning the Grand Prix), while in Melbourne he suffered a brake failure, which sent him to gravel in Q1. After recovering in Baku (where he triumphed in both the Sprint and the GP) and Miami (second pole of the season), the Mexican lost along the way and from the Monte-Carlo mistake onwards never reviewed Q3 again. Even the results on Sunday were affected: 21 points in the last three races, against 76 for teammate Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has now built a gap in the standings which Checo he will not be able to fill with his own strength.