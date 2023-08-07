It is called Steenakkersweg here, between the Drenthe villages of Drouwen and Bronneger. Next to two megalithic tombs from around 3400 BC, the large-scale installation can be seen Just give me a minute by the Danish artist duo Bank & Rau. A drying rack, chairs, table and bed, children’s toys and laundry lying around are thrown together criss-cross as if the household had to be abandoned immediately. Hence “give me a minute” to get my things together. There’s something ominous about it. This haste contrasts with the age-old serenity of the megalithic tombs that refer to the most distant past, the ‘deep time’.

The installation is part of Into Naturethe fourth edition of the Drenthe art biennale with seventeen works of art, videos and installations on and around the Hondsrug with the theme Time Horizons. Curator Hilde de Bruijn, affiliated with the Cobra Museum Amstelveen, has set out an ambitious and complex art route, enriched with QR codes that in turn lead to augmented reality or enriched reality on your smartphone or tablet. And don’t forget your earphones.

The travel guide that maps out the route across the Hondsrug to the adjacent ‘LOFAR area’, where the largest radio telescope in the world is located, sometimes describes what you see for pages. This information density jumps back and forth between dolmens and marine sediment, Japanese poetic forms and penguin ruinsdesert climate, the unfathomable universe and the German visual artist Joseph Beuys as a source of inspiration.

Is that nice? No not really. This abundance of information makes you feel small as a visitor. Or ignorant. Moreover: does a work of art have to be explained so much in order to understand it? Can we also look uninhibited?

Baum & Leahy, Microbiocene.

Photo Helen Haijtema



Geological time machine

The Hondsrug route of 8 kilometers, which you can follow on foot or by bike, starts in the Drouwenerzand. There lies a tree artwork apparently made by nature itself, in which a sound source has been incorporated, DeepTimeRadio by Canadian Randy Lee Cutler. In a mini lecture she explains the origin of the earth, the big bang and the world that lies outside our familiar dimensions. In this she joins the Icelandic artist Egill Sæbjörnsson who, with his performance lecture, which can be seen as a video at the starting location, wants to convince us that all life on planet earth originates from lava. Even our minds and memories are originally red-hot magma, also called ‘rock in the depths’.

The depth of time, that is the guiding principle. One of the most immediately appealing sculptures is that of Lennart Lahuis. By the alias 3,151 (hills that sank) he imitates a pingo ruin, a melted ice hill from the last ice age that leaves a round depression in the landscape. Drenthe has 3,150, so Lahuis is making a new one. A staircase takes the visitor to the edge of the ruin, from where he looks about a meter down to an interactive map with pingos elsewhere in the province.

The biennale leads from the geological time machine to the astronomical celestial journey. The presence of the radio telescope LOFAR (Low-Frequency Array) inspired De Bruijn to create works of art that evoke “an unearthly concept of time”, as the guide states. The real telescope with its thousands of antennas is far off the route.

Emily Alrai, Drinkers of the Wind.

Photo Into Nature



bog corpse duo

It comes as a shock that in the swampy landscape along the Beeksdijk lies a sculpture of two gigantic human bodies, as it were, smashed to the ground. The meters-long twisted figures, made of padded nylon, rope and even overgrown with flowers, refer to the pair of Weerdinge, a duo of bog bodies from the late Iron Age. Giant boulders attached to the shapes suggest they were thrown down from space. Work Figures in the distance is by Mexican artist Mariana Castillo Deball. These time travelers connect the deep earth (bog bodies) with the sky from which they have fallen.

Further on in the vast LOFAR area, black silhouettes draw attention. Upon arrival at the Achterste Velddijk, it turns out to be a face, a piece of bone, fingers, a chest. The mouth shows a scream. It seems as if a giant figure wants to claw its way up from the ground.

As appealing as it is, it’s not clear why this works El primero y último by the Spanish Susanna Inglada is located right here in the radiotelescopic terrain. It might as well have belonged to the first route. This shows the weakness of Time Horizons: the distinction between Hondsrug and LOFAR is not strong. The works of art are too far apart and do not interact with each other. Energy and tension are lacking in this deadly serious matter. Moreover, the theme is too vague to carry a powerful biennale, despite all the in-depth explanation.

Inti Hernandez, It rained, yet we have time.

Photo Helen Haijtema



Art route Into Nature. Time Horizons. Starting location: Schoolstraat 10A, Drouwen (Dr.) Until 29/10. Information: intonature.net