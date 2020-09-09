Why intestinal hydration is important? -The intention of keeping the intestines hydrated is also related to keeping the body hydrated. Because every part of the body will be nourished, only then the whole body will be able to function properly. The intestines are an important part of our body, which does not hold anything but transmits everything throughout the body after the process so that the body continues to receive energy.

This also keeps the intestines hydrated As you know that digestion of food in the intestines and absorption of nutrients, certain foods are helpful for our intestines in making this process easy and accurate. – These include all foods that contain high amounts of fiber. Like, fruits, green vegetables, whole grains. You should not add juice to the name of the fruit. Because while preparing the juice, all the fibers are filtered and separated. These fibers are natural fibers, which help to keep the inner surface of the intestine flexible and healthy. Therefore, fiber foods must be included in your diet.

Dairy products are also beneficial Dairy products are also very important in keeping hydrates of flour. These mainly include curd, buttermilk, milk and cheese. Cream is not being talked about here.

Keep a diet balance Therefore, to keep the intestines hydrated, you should also use dairy products in your daily diet. Keep in mind, try to keep your diet balance, which includes fiber, vitamins and minerals. Excess of one element and lack of any one element never gives complete nutrition.

Curd and raw cheese are particularly beneficial Raw cottage cheese and yogurt work to nourish the intestines. Because during their digestion the intestines get all the necessary nutrients as well as natural smoothness in sufficient quantity. Which helps in repairing the internal cells of the intestines.

Adequate water is therefore necessary As the body needs to drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day to keep hydrated, this water is absorbed by the intestines, which benefits the whole body.

