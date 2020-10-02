It is not the first time that Intimissimi Uomo bets on athletes for its men’s underwear campaigns, and for a week a dozen provinces in Spain, with a population of 20 million people, It is flooded with posters showing two paddle tennis players in their underpants. Of paddle, because the props is completed with a shovel of this sport. And no, they are not two models but two of the best players today: the myth Fernando Belasteguín (41 years old) and Alejandro Galán (24) from Madrid.

“You can see that Bela feels better than me, that they squeeze her or pull her less”, Galán ironically recalls that last Saturday they both met in the semifinal of the Open de Menorca, with a victory for the Argentine. The two appeared in the match where they were rivals with brand advertising on their jerseys.

The advertising of the campaign, which is directly aimed at almost half of the Spanish population, is explained in the company’s interest in an emerging sport practiced by around five million different people every month in Spain, And although it is possible that the image of Bela (16 years in a row the number one in the world) and Galán (one of the three best in the world today) is not recognized by the generality, the truth is that they are of impact for the practitioners.

“I’m not used to exposing myself to the public off the court, and posing in my underwear was a bit embarrassing at first, because it’s a cut to see you like that, but I think the publicists have done a great job.”Galán acknowledges, who also admits that he has been the talk of his friends “even on social networks; but they have recognized that it is a great job.” Of course, Galán admits that before he was one of his sponsors he was already wearing those underwear.