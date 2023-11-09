“We had a very blessed morning,” is the first thing ‘awake’ Dirkje Slingeland (36) says when SGP party leader Chris Stoffer walks towards her. “We saved a child, and maybe two.” Together with Marieke Heuvelman (38), Slingeland stands on a gray Zuidplein in Rotterdam on Thursday morning, in front of a building that houses the Gynaikon abortion clinic.

For four years now, Slingeland has been standing at the entrance to the clinic almost every day, with a stack of flyers in her hand. Heuvelman has been ‘watching’ for a year now. The women see abortion as “killing your own child,” they say. ‘Stop! Fight for yourself!’ is stated in the leaflets they hand out to women who want to terminate their pregnancies.

Chris Stoffer arrives promptly at 11 am, who visits the ‘watchmen’ as part of ‘the Week of Life’. And of course because the election campaign is in full swing. Protection of unborn life is an important spearhead in the SGP campaign, Stoffer explains. He regrets that in recent years parliament agreed to abolish the mandatory five-day reflection period and that the abortion pill has become available through the GP. All measures that make abortion too easy, Stoffer believes. In 2021, 31,049 abortions were performed. That number increased by almost 15 percent the following year, to 35,606. He regrets that and wants to emphasize “the value of unborn life.”

‘Intimidating’

The fact that Stoffer is personally at the abortion clinic is controversial. Progressive parties in the House of Representatives have regularly asked for a ban on demonstrations at the clinics in recent years. Other politicians reacted negatively to Stoffer’s action on Thursday. VVD party leader Dilan Yesilgöz writes on X that she is done with “this ultra-conservative stuff” and calls the demonstration in front of an abortion clinic “downright intimidating.” “This is not Hungary, or Texas, or Poland, this is happening in the Netherlands,” tweeted GroenLinks MP Corinne Ellemeet, co-initiator of removing the fixed deliberation period from the law.

Stoffer, in turn, cannot imagine that visitors to the abortion clinic could feel threatened by the pro-life ‘watchmen’, he says. According to the party leader, intimidation is certainly not their intention, and according to him the ladies certainly do not look pushy. “I think they do it in a beautiful way.”

The pro-life ‘wakers’ themselves admit that the contents of the leaflet can be confrontational, especially for women who do go through with their abortion. Stoffer emphasizes that women do not have to read the flyer: “You can also think, I will not accept it or throw it away.”

The SGP’s clear anti-abortion position is not new, but the way in which Stoffer now profiles himself at the clinic is. His style seems more activist than that of his predecessor Kees van der Staaij. The logical explanation: the SGP also needs attention in this campaign. The party currently has three seats in the polls, as high as the current number of seats in the House of Representatives. And they want to keep those seats. A high election turnout, as predicted this year, is unfavorable for the small party. The loyal SGP supporters always go to the polls, but with a high election turnout the party is not guaranteed three seats.

In the battle for the floating voter, the SGP has two new competitors this year with the emergence of NSC and BBB. The party seems to want to clearly distinguish itself from the other right-wing conservative parties.

