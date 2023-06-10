Jacobine Geel has temporarily resigned from her duties as chair of the Board for Human Rights, because she says she has become ill due to the administrative crisis. She informed her colleagues by letter.

Last month, the research editors of NOS and News hour that four of her seven colleagues reported harassment, discrimination and favouritism against her. The situation has now escalated to such an extent that the Board members are no longer able to make decisions together. Due to the resulting management crisis, the organization would no longer have ‘the clout [hebben] it should have’ and is ‘in the danger zone’.

In a letter to her colleagues, Geel writes that the report has affected her deeply and that she experiences the current situation as unsafe: 'In the interest of my health, I am temporarily unable to perform my daily tasks in an acceptable manner under the current circumstances.' Despite all the heartwarming reactions she writes to have received, she also experiences a 'growing oppression of my reality as chairman'. Jacobine Geel has been chair of the Board since 1 September.

Surcharge affair

The Institute for Human Rights conducts research, advises government and parliament and reports to international human rights institutions. In addition, the Board decides in individual cases whether someone has been discriminated against at work, in education or as a consumer. For example, the Board is currently charged with dozens of cases involving victims of the benefits affair. The next session will continue as usual, according to the Board. Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection has now set up a commission of inquiry into the matter. It is chaired by former minister – and now minister of state – Winnie Sorgdrager.

‘Many claims, no facts’

Vice-chairman Jan-Peter Loof has been appointed as acting chairman. In a message on LinkedIn, he says on Friday evening that he will "talk on Monday with the Sorgdrager Commission, which will investigate whether facts can be established" about the suspected abuses. He continues: "For the time being, I note that I see many claims about this in the media reports, but no facts."

Loof calls on all board members to ‘fully focus on cooperating with this Commission’s investigation’. When asked, a spokesperson said ‘that all scheduled sessions will continue as usual’.