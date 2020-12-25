A group of hackers REvil threatened to lease candid photos of patients that plastic surgeons took during examinations. It is reported by “BBC”.

According to the publication, unknown persons hacked into the cloud storages of the largest British network of clinics, Hospital Group, and promised to publish the data if they did not receive a cash payment.

We are talking about intimate photographs of patients that surgeons took before and after operations to assess the result of surgery. It is noted that more than 900 gigabytes of nude footage were at risk of getting online.

Hospital Group representatives confirmed the break-in and stressed that the company informed its clients and the Information Commissioner’s Office about it. The clinic also contacted the local police and the National Cyber ​​Security Center.

Earlier in November, an erotic shoot at a Russian factory for the New Year’s calendar was leaked online. Models, invited by the leadership of the Bashkir Valve Plant, posed openly at the machines in the workshops of the plant, as well as in the meeting room.